Busan to Provide Laos with 15 Fire Engines

Photo : YONHAP News

The southeastern port city of Busan will provide fire engines and fire fighting technology to Laos.On Tuesday, the Busan Metropolitan Government signed an agreement to this effect with the Southeast Asian nation at the BEXCO convention center in Busan during a special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).Top officials from both sides attended the signing ceremony including the mayor of Busan and the Laotian ambassador to Korea.Earlier Monday, the prime minister of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, thanked Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don for the provision of fire trucks and transfer of related technology.Fifteen fire engines will be shipped out next month while officials will also visit Laos for training.It is the third such aid package from Busan to Laos. The city and its fire department have also provided fire engines to Cambodia, Vietnam and the Philippines.