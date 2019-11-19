S. Korea's Political Parties Butt Heads over Fast-Tracked Reform Bills

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's political parties are butting heads over fast-tracked reform bills a day before one of the bills on election reform is set to be placed on the plenary calendar.At a meeting with party officials on Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Lee In-young urged the opposition to mobilize all their political forces to negotiate the bills until another bill on prosecutorial reform is set to be placed on the plenary calendar next Tuesday.The DP is also pushing to revive cooperation with the minor opposition parties that participated in the fast-track process in a bid to secure a quorum.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), which considers the fast-tracking of the bills to be illegal, called for retraction of the bills, with floor leader Na Kyung-won saying nullifying the process would be the only way to start negotiations.LKP Rep. Yeo Sang-kyoo, the chair of the parliamentary judiciary committee, meanwhile, requested National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang to postpone placing the electoral reform bill on the calendar on Wednesday, citing apparent legal flaws.A faction within the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party that opposes party leadership and its participation in the fast-track process said it plans to use a filibuster to block the passage of the electoral reform bill.