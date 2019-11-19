Finance Chief: Difficult to Gauge Scope of Economic Recovery in 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said that it's not easy to project how much the economy may recover next year considering instabilities and potential risk factors at home and abroad.Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday with think tank chiefs and investment bank experts, Hong noted that at this time, it is all the more important to be confident about achieving momentum for economic recovery.The meeting was a venue to listen to expert opinions on next year's economic policy direction and participants discussed the current situation, the outlook for next year and key policy tasks.Hong said that this year external conditions have worsened, while uncertainties increased with the slowing global economy and sluggish semiconductor sector.But he added that clear signs of improvement were showing in areas of employment and distribution and that most agencies forecast that the South Korean economy will fare better next year.