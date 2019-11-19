Seoul Hopes for Withdrawal of Export Curbs Through Talks with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that it anticipates Japan's export restrictions against South Korea can be withdrawn through discussions between the two countries' export control authorities.In a regular briefing on Tuesday, ministry spokesman Kim In-chul was asked what kind of attitude Seoul expects from Tokyo during negotiations on the export curbs.He said both sides must be sincere in the talks and that South Korea wants the restrictions to be withdrawn and conditions to return to normal.While conditionally extending a military intelligence sharing agreement with Japan that was to expire on Friday, the Korean government also decided to hold director-level talks with Tokyo to resolve the issue of Japan's trade restrictions on Seoul.