S. Korea to Launch Preparations to Co-host 2032 Olympics with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is gearing up for a potential project with North Korea to jointly host the 2032 Summer Olympics.In a discussion forum in Seoul Tuesday, South Korea’s related ministers, including from the Unification Ministry and Sports Ministry, expressed their anticipation for the impact a successful bid would have on inter-Korean relations.Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said a Seoul-Pyongyang Olympics would mark the first major inter-city exchange project between the two Koreas and he expressed hope the North will actively join efforts to prepare for it.Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Park Yang-woo unveiled his ministry’s plan to launch working-level preparations in the near future, adding there have already been exchanges on the issue between Seoul and the International Olympic Committee.