Consumer Sentiment Hits 7-Month High in November

South Korea's consumer sentiment improved greatly from a month earlier in November, surpassing the benchmark 100 for the first time in seven months.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) came to 100-point-nine in the month, up two-point-three points from a month earlier.It marked the first time the index topped the benchmark 100 since April when it posted 101-point-six. A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.The index slipped for four consecutive months from May to August before rebounding in September and posting growth for three straight months.The central bank attributed the gain to rising stock prices, progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China and expectations that the South Korean economy will recover.