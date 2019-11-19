UN Committee Adopts Resolution Designating 'Clean Air for Blue Skies' Day

Photo : YONHAP News

A UN committee has adopted a resolution designating a special day to promote clean air under a South Korea-led initiative.The United Nations General Assembly Second Committee, which deals with economic growth and development issues, endorsed the resolution on Tuesday at UN headquarters in New York to designate September seven as the "International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies."The resolution emphasizes the need to strengthen international cooperation to improve air quality through various means, including the collection and utilization of data, joint research and the sharing of best practices.The designation, which will be observed from next year, marks the first time the UN has established an international day proposed by South Korea.Seoul led efforts to establish the designation after President Moon Jae-in suggested the creation of "Blue Sky Day" in a keynote speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in September.