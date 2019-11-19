US Envoy, Russian Deputy Minister Discuss Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia’s deputy foreign minister and Washington’s chief nuclear envoy reportedly spoke over the phone about Korean Peninsula issues.According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun talked on the phone at Washington's request.The Russian ministry said the two sides discussed the Korean Peninsula and prospects for political and diplomatic resolutions of peninsular issues.It added that the two officials stressed the importance of coordinated efforts of all countries who have an interest in the swift resolution of regional issues.The statement also mentioned that North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui recently visited Moscow for three days and met with Morgulov as well as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and Defense Minister Alexander Formin.Biegun and Morgulov are thought to have shared the contents of discussions between Choe and the Russian officials during their phone talks.