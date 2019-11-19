Speaker Moon Considering Seoul, Tokyo Govt Participation in Fund Proposed for Wartime Labor Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang is considering seeking South Korean and Japanese government participation in a fund he proposed to help resolve the colonial-era forced labor issue between the two countries.According to the speaker’s office on Tuesday, Moon is considering including the governments in his plan to create a foundation funded by the public sector and citizenry from South Korea and Japan.The scheme under consideration would have Seoul cover the fund’s operating costs while Tokyo reappropriates funds from an earlier foundation that sought to provide reparations to former wartime sex slaves, called “comfort women.”The speaker’s plan was unveiled at a meeting with representatives of forced labor victims on Nov. 18.Moon's office explained at the meeting that they estimate total reparations to equal 300 billion won, with an estimated 15-hundred victims getting around 200 million won each.An official from Moon's office said that the plan was suggested as a new idea that is continuously being revised in consideration of public opinion and advice. The official stressed that the final amount of reparations and specific fund mechanisms should be discussed with the government.