Japan's Foreign Minister: Mood Being Set for S. Korea-Japan Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi says the mood is being set for a South Korea-Japan summit as a trilateral summit between South Korea, China and Japan is set for next month.The minister made the remarks in an interview with Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun paper on Wednesday, saying that Seoul and Tokyo have "an important task to discuss."On Seoul’s decision not to pull out of the General Security of Military Information Agreement last Friday, Motegi called for active bilateral discussions to affirm intel-sharing systems.The minister voiced opposition to liquidating assets seized from Japanese firms in South Korea as part of court rulings against them to compensate victims of wartime forced labor. He said liquidating the assets would further deteriorate Seoul-Tokyo ties.