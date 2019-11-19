Ex-Busan Vice Mayor Appears for Arrest Warrant Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Vice Mayor of Busan Yoo Jae-soo appeared for an arrest warrant hearing Wednesday on allegations of bribery while serving at the Financial Services Commission(FSC).Yoo arrived at the Seoul Eastern District Court at around 10:10 a.m. without speaking to reporters at the scene.The court will determine as early as Wednesday night whether to grant prosecutors the arrest warrant for Yoo.The 55-year-old former vice mayor faces allegations that he received some 50-million won in bribes from several financial companies beginning in 2016 and unduly influenced an asset management firm to hire his sibling. The prosecution believes the businesses were all given special favors in return.The prosecution is also looking into allegations that Yoo was given a car with a driver, overseas study expenses for his child, an office and golf clubs from financial businesses supervised by the FSC.After being appointed to a key FSC post in 2017, Yoo came under surveillance by a special presidential office inspection team. Such surveillance ceased for unknown reasons and he quit the FSC in early 2018.Yoo was then appointed vice mayor of Busan in July 2018 but resigned recently after prosecutors launched their probe.