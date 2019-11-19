Prime Minister Apologizes for Cancer Cluster near Iksan

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has apologized on the behalf of all governments for the cancer cluster in Jangjeom village near Iksan, North Jeolla Province.At a Cabinet meeting held at the Seoul government complex on Wednesday, Lee said that successive governments failed to fulfill their responsibility for the cancer that afflicted nearly a quarter of the village's residents.It is the first time the government has officially apologized for the cancer cluster.The Environment Ministry announced on Nov. 14 that hazardous material released from a nearby fertilizer factory led to a high number of cancer cases in the village.Prime Minister Lee said despite repeated reports of health problems by residents to local authorities while the plant was in operation from 2001 to 2017, their concerns were ignored.He said the Environment Ministry only started inspections in September 2017, following the inauguration of President Moon Jae-in, noting that 22 of the village's 99 residents were diagnosed with cancer and that 14 have died as a result.Lee requested that the ministry and local governments inspect villages that are vulnerable to dangerous pollutants such as those near factories or incineration plants.