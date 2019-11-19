Court Upholds 30-Year Sentence for Internet Cafe Murderer

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul High Court has upheld a 30-year jail sentence for Kim Seong-soo over the brutal stabbing death of a man at an internet cafe last year.The court’s verdict on Wednesday upholds a lower court decision made in June. Kim will also have to wear an electronic tag for ten years after his release.The ruling rejects an appeal from Kim for a lighter sentence and an appeal from prosecutors seeking a more severe punishment.The Seoul High Court noted that while Kim claims he has atoned for his crime, the motive and means of the brutal murder justify the lower court’s ruling that he be removed from society for a long time.Kim, 30, was arrested last October at an internet cafe in western Seoul where he stabbed a part-time employee in the face and body over 80 times with a knife.