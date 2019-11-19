Fast-tracked Electoral Reform Bill Added to Plenary Session Calendar

Photo : YONHAP News

A controversial fast-tracked bill on electoral reform was added to the National Assembly's plenary session calendar on Wednesday.The addition was automatic following the end of a 90-day review period by the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee after the bill was approved by a special committee on political reform.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang can now put the bill to a vote at any time.Moon said earlier that he would seek swift passage of the electoral reform bill as well as two other fast-tracked bills on judiciary reform, including one to establish an independent anti-corruption unit to probe senior public officials, once they are also added to the plenary calendar next Tuesday.The bill on electoral reform aims to maintain the number of parliamentary seats at the current 300 while reducing the number of district seats from 253 to 225. Instead, it seeks to increase the number of proportional representation seats from 47 to 75.It also proposes distributing the overall number of seats according to the percentage of votes each party receives.The bill is expected to benefit smaller parties, whose district candidates tend to win fewer seats than their parties' overall approval ratings would otherwise suggest.