Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A UN committee has adopted a resolution designating a special day to promote clean air following a related South Korea-led initiative. The resolution emphasizes the need to strengthen international cooperation to improve air quality through various means.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: Beginning next year, September seventh will be "International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.”Ahead of the designation at the UN General Assembly's Second Committee meeting Tuesday, South Korean Ambassador Cho Hyun highlighted the urgent need to tackle air pollution.[Sound bite: South Korean Ambassador to the UN Cho Hyun]“The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies will serve as a global platform, first, to raise public awareness on air pollution, second, to promote actions of member states, UN entities, and other key stakeholders against air pollution, and third, to enhance sharing of relevant knowledge and practices. However, the adoption of this resolution should be understood as only the beginning rather than an end point.”A European Union representative at the meeting expressed support for the international day, blaming poor air quality for causing premature deaths.[Sound bite: First Secretary of the EU Agnieszka Klausa]“It is worth noting that poor air quality is the number one environmental cause of premature death in Europe, with over 390-thousand premature deaths every year.”“Furthermore, air pollution crosses national borders and thus it is a matter of international concern that deserves our attention at the UN.”The World Health Organization describes air pollution as a major health threat that kills seven million people each year.Adopted by consensus, Tuesday's UN resolution also calls for international research and the sharing of best practices.It is the first time that an international day proposed by South Korea has been approved by the international body.In a keynote speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in September, South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggested the creation of "Blue Sky Day."Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.