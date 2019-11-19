Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.31%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained six-point-50 points, or point-31 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-127-point-85.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing four-point-20 points, or point-64 percent, to close at 647-point-39.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-177-point-two won.