LKP Leader Continues Hunger Strike amid Worsening Health in Protest of Reform Bills

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn continued a hunger strike for the eighth straight day in front of the presidential office despite reports of deteriorating health.LKP lawmaker Park Dae-chul said on Wednesday that Hwang has been suffering from proteinuria since Monday and that poor kidney function has likely caused swelling in parts of his body.LKP Secretary General Park Maeng-woo said that although doctors are advising Hwang to stop the strike and seek medical attention, the party leader is determined to continue his protest against fast-tracked reform bills his party vehemently opposes.The bills, if passed, would lead to a new mixed-member proportional representation system and special unit to probe corruption by high-ranking government officials.Hwang began his fast last week demanding that the bills be retracted.The election reform bill was referred to a parliamentary plenary session on Wednesday. National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang earlier announced a plan to refer the prosecution reform bill to a plenary meeting next Tuesday.