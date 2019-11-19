Number of Newborns in S. Korea Drops to New Low in Q3

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of newborns in South Korea in the third quarter dropped more than eight percent from a year earlier, hitting a quarterly low of just over 73-thousand.Statistics Korea said on Wednesday the number of babies born in the July to September period fell nearly six-thousand-700 on-year to 73-thousand-793, which is the lowest figure on record for any third quarter since the agency began the tally in 1981.The number of newborns in September also fell seven-point-five percent from a year earlier, marking the 42nd consecutive month of decline.The country's total fertility rate, which is the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime, also plunged to zero-point-88 in the third quarter, prompting officials to expect the rate for 2019 will remain below one for a second straight year.The current level is much lower than the replacement level of two-point-one that would keep the country's population stable at 51 million.