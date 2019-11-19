Pro-Pyongyang Outlet in Japan Touts N. Korea's Nuclear Threat to US

Photo : YONHAP News

A pro-Pyongyang newspaper in Japan has touted the advancement of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, claiming the entire U.S. mainland is now in the North's firing range.The Choson Sinbo argued on Wednesday that a successful test launch of the submarine-launched ballistic missile Pukguksong-3 last month has equipped the North with a new nuclear deterrence in addition to its existing intercontinental ballistic missiles.The newspaper also highlighted an enhanced ability to make nuclear warheads lighter and smaller and claimed that as long as there are nuclear threats from Washington, Pyongyang’s nuclear and missiles development is justified as part of its right to self-defense.The outlet also criticized Washington for not dropping its North Korea policy that urges Pyongyang to denuclearize before it receives compensation.The newspaper said Washington's demands are unacceptable and make it all the more necessary for the North to strengthen its nuclear deterrence for “peace and stability” on the Korean Peninsula.