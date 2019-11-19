Russian Foreign Ministry: Biegun, Morgulov Discuss N. Korean Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

High-ranking officials from Washington and Moscow have discussed solutions to solving the problem of North Korea’s nuclear weapons arsenal and other issues regarding the Korean Peninsula.According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun talked on the phone on Tuesday night and discussed the current situation and outlooks regarding political and diplomatic solutions for peninsula issues.The Russian ministry said that during the talks, an emphasis was made on coordination among every country concerned for swift progress on the issues.The phone calls were arranged after North Korea’s first vice foreign minister Choe Son-hui visited Moscow last week for meetings with Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Alexander Formin.It is speculated that Morgulov briefed Biegun on the outcome of Choe’s trip to Russia.