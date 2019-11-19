Japan Stays Quiet on New S. Korean Proposal over Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has deferred official judgment on a new proposal by South Korea's parliamentary speaker to create a joint fund to resolve a colonial-era forced labor issue between the two countries.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang unveiled an idea earlier this month proposing the creation of a fund that involves not only companies and citizens but the governments of the two countries to help compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.In a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura was asked whether the Japanese government will accept the proposal. He declined to comment, saying it's a matter that is still being discussed within the legislative branch of another country.Japan’s Mainichi Shimbun reported however, that Seoul and Tokyo are holding behind-the-scene discussions on potential solutions to the issue, including Speaker Moon’s proposal, ahead of the prospective sale of South Korean-based assets of the Japanese firms implicated in the issue.The daily said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also expressed understanding of the South Korean proposal and instructed his officials to exchange related information with the South Korean embassy in Tokyo.