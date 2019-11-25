Opposition Leader Rushed to Hospital on 8th Day of Hunger Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after losing consciousness eight days into a hunger strike protest.The LKP chief was taken to Seoul's Severance Hospital at around 11 p.m. from a makeshift protest site in front of the presidential office and reportedly regained consciousness some 90 minutes later.Hwang began his fast last Wednesday demanding the government renew a military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan and that the ruling Democratic Party withdraw fast-tracked election and prosecutorial reform bills.South Korea conditionally suspended the termination of the military pact with Japan last Friday, but Hwang continued his hunger strike demanding the cancellation of the bills.