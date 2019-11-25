Moon Asks Vietnam to Play Constructive Role in Korea Peace Process

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held summit talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday to discuss ways to expand substantial cooperation between the two nations.The two leaders sat for bilateral talks on Wednesday at the presidential office in Seoul after attending the inaugural Mekong-South Korea Summit earlier in the day and the ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit earlier in the week.Speaking with Phuc, Moon presented a vision of expanded partnerships in the urban transportation system and the public administration sector. He also expressed high expectations for the South Korea-Vietnam Smart City Cooperation Center to open next year.Moon and Phuc agreed on the need to expand people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in diverse areas such as education, health, environment, forestry and science.The two leaders also discussed the state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula.Moon explained Seoul's North Korea policy and requested Hanoi play a constructive role in North Korea-related issues, taking advantage of its capacity next year as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and non-permanent member status at the UN Security Council.The Vietnamese prime minister in response promised to be keenly attentive of and engaged in peninsular issues.