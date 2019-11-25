S. Korea's Business Sentiment Edges up in November

Photo : YONHAP News

The business sentiment of South Korean firms improved slightly in November, but pessimism about the future continues to persist.According to data by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the business survey index(BSI) for all industries came to 74 this month, up one point from a month earlier.The index for South Korean manufacturers came to 74, up two points from the previous month. The figure for non-manufacturers inched up one point, to 75.A reading below the benchmark 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The outlook for all industrial sectors for the following month came to 73, up one point from the previous month.