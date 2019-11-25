Top Office Denies Allegations it Ordered Police Investigation into Former LKP Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has denied allegations that it ordered police to investigate a former Ulsan mayor affiliated with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).Prosecutors reportedly have evidence that an investigation into then Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon ahead of local elections in June last year may have originated from the office of then presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk.Police supposedly launched a probe of Kim after receiving information on alleged irregularities from Cho's office. The LKP strongly criticized the investigation at the time, denouncing it as politically motivated.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung denied the allegations on Wednesday in a message sent to reporters.Ko expressed concern over media reports that suggest the top office was behind the probe, explaining that any and all information the top office receives on alleged irregularities involving pubic officials is transferred to relevant organizations according to established rules and procedures.The spokesperson stressed that the top office always abides by the law and will continue to do so in a principled manner.