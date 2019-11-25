LKP Floor Leader Allegedly Urged US Not to Hold N. Korea Summit before S. Korean Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of South Korea's main opposition Liberty Korea Party is under fire after she allegedly urged the United States not to hold summit talks with North Korea before next year's general elections in April.Na Kyung-won reportedly made the request while visiting the U.S. along with floor leaders of other parties to discuss defense cost-sharing between the allies.Na, however, strongly denies the accusations.The floor leader said in a statement on Wednesday that when a U.S. official visited Seoul this year, she "expressed her concerns" that a U.S.-North Korea summit right before the general elections would not help security on the Korean Peninsula and could distort the spirit of the summit as well.Na told reporters that when she met U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun during the U.S. trip, the two only discussed the issue of defense costs and did not bring up elections in South Korea or a third U.S.-North Korea summit.The ruling Democratic Party and the minor opposition Justice Party strongly criticized Na for what they say is her placement of party political interests ahead of peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.