Japan's Beer Exports to S. Korea Post 0 Won in Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that Japanese beer exports to South Korea stood at zero won last month amid a South Korean consumer boycott of Japanese goods.According to trade statistics released by Japan’s Finance Ministry on Thursday, Japan's exports of beer to South Korea totaled zero won in October, a stark contrast to the nearly eight-point-six billion won posted the same month last year.Such exports to South Korea had plunged over 99-point-nine percent in September on-year to stand at some six-point-three million won.Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said the latest data demonstrates the effect that South Korea's consumer boycott is having on Japanese goods as nearly all Japanese exports of food products to South Korea have declined.Earlier on November 20, Japan’s Finance Ministry said Japan's total exports to South Korea reached some 382 billion yen in October, a 23 percent drop from the same period last year.