Presidential Office Mired in Election Meddling Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Suspicions have emerged that the presidential office instructed Ulsan Metropolitan City police last year to investigate then mayor of the city Kim Gi-hyeon just months before he ran for reelection. Prosecutors are looking into the case amid fresh allegations that the top office intervened in a bid to make Kim lose the election to a close confidant of President Moon Jae-in.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: In March of last year, police in the southeastern city of Ulsan raided multiple locations as part of an investigation related to then Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon.The National Police Agency said it was acting on intelligence that suggested Kim's chief of staff and his brother received bribes from businesspeople.Kim, representing the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), was preparing to run for reelection in June that year.He and his party filed complaints against the head of Ulsan police, claiming that the investigation was politically motivated.Prosecutors later cleared all those involved of any charges, but only after Kim lost the election to ruling Democratic Party candidate Song Cheol-ho, who shares a 30-year friendship with President Moon Jae-in.The prosecution has now reopened the case after reportedly attaining evidence which suggests the initial intelligence that triggered the investigation against the LKP incumbent originated from the presidential office.Investigators are said to have confirmed that the office of then presidential senior civil affairs secretary Cho Kuk sent a tip about Kim to the National Police Agency, which was then forwarded to Ulsan police.In a news conference on Wednesday, former Mayor Kim called on prosecutors to arrest the Ulsan police chief at the time and search for and seize related evidence at the presidential office.[Sound bite: Former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon (Korean)]"It is only reasonable to conclude that President Moon Jae-in, [then] civil affairs secretary Cho Kuk and Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho, who are tight friends, formed a consensus to get mayoral candidate Song elected no matter what.""Even though it's late, the prosecution should arrest [former Ulsan police chief] Hwang Un-hah and immediately raid the presidential office to prevent it from destroying evidence."The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office is probing whether former Ulsan police chief Hwang Un-hah abused his power by moving forward with the investigation into Kim's associates and brother.Denying media allegations that it issued an order to investigate Kim, the presidential office said that it transfers all corruption-related tips it receives to the proper investigative authorities.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.