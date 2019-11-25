Supreme Court Orders Retrial over Ex-President Park's Bribery Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has ordered a retrial of former President Park Geun-hye over bribery charges.The top court on Thursday sent the case back to the Seoul High Court, saying it should not have acquitted Park of some bribery and state fund loss charges when it sentenced her to five years in prison for accepting off-book funds from the National Intelligence Service(NIS).Park was indicted on charges of accepting three-point-five billion won from three NIS chiefs from May 2013 to September 2016 in collusion with presidential aides.The Seoul High Court had sentenced Park to five years in jail and to forfeit two-point-seven billion won, but acquitted her of some bribery and state fund loss charges.The top court, however, said that the decision should be reversed and that Park should be found guilty of such charges.Park is currently facing a total of 32 years behind bars, including a 25-year sentence on corruption-related counts and another two years for violating election laws.