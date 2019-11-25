S. Korea, Malaysia Agree to Establish Strategic Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad agreed to elevate state relations to a strategic partnership beginning next year.The move was announced Thursday after a summit at the presidential office in Seoul at which the two leaders discussed measures to expand bilateral cooperation.According to the top office, Moon and Mahathir noted that bilateral ties have deepened in various fields and agreed to establish a strategic partnership next year to mark the 60th anniversary of official diplomatic ties.Noting that the two countries have been expanding cooperation to future-oriented sectors, Moon suggested boosting synergy by harmonizing his New Southern Policy and Malaysia's Look East Policy.Mahathir, for his part, noted that South Korea is Malaysia's core partner in future industry development and suggested joint efforts to achieve co-prosperity.The Malaysian prime minister also praised Moon's efforts to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula and pledged support for such efforts, according to the top office.The two leaders also agreed to continue efforts toward signing a significant and mutually beneficial free trade agreement to solidify economic partnerships.