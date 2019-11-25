Prosecutors Grill Vice Finance Minister to Shed Light on Coverup Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Thursday questioned First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom as part of their probe into whether the presidential office covered up irregularities allegedly committed by former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo.The move comes a day after Yoo was arrested for allegedly pocketing some 50 million won in bribes from financial firms in return for favors when he worked at the Financial Services Commission(FSC).Kim had served as the vice chairman of the FSC when Yoo was working there.After being appointed to a key FSC post in 2017, Yoo came under surveillance by a special presidential office inspection team. Such surveillance ceased for unknown reasons and he quit the FSC in early 2018.Prosecutors are said to have grilled Kim on why the FSC sought no disciplinary action against Yoo even after being informed of Yoo’s wrongdoing.Prosecutors also plan to question former FSC Chairman Choi Jong-ku on why the FSC accepted Yoo’s resignation without seeking any penalty against him.Prosecutors are likely to charge Kim and Choi of dereliction of duty if they are found to have not penalized Yoo even though they were aware of Yoo’s wrongdoing.