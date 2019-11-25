Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.43%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost nine-point-25 points, or point-43 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-118-point-60.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-21 points, or one-point-11 percent, to close at 640-point-18.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-179 won.