Chinese FM to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : KBS News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit South Korea next Wednesday and Thursday.It will be Yi's first visit to South Korea in four years and first since the bilateral conflict surfaced in 2016 over Seoul's deployment of the THAAD missile defense system.Yi is scheduled to meet his counterpart Kang Kyung-wha for talks and a banquet on Wednesday and may also pay a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in the next day.The ministry said Yi and Kang will hold in-depth talks on bilateral relations, and regional and global affairs.A foreign ministry official noted that Seoul expects Minister Yi's trip will serve to strengthen bilateral communication and solidify strategic partnership ties.