Fmr. Presidential Aide Denies Alleged Investigation Order by Top Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The deputy director of the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) think tank issued a statement addressing allegations that the presidential office ordered a police investigation into former conservative Ulsan City Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon.Prosecutors reportedly have evidence that an investigation into Kim ahead of local elections in June last year may have originated from the office of then presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk. Kim was cleared of all charges.The Institute for Democracy deputy and former presidential civil affairs secretary Baek Won-woo said on Thursday that the office of the senior presidential civil affairs secretary receives numerous pieces of intelligence and tips, adding he had notified authorities concerned as part of protocol.Baek also denied allegations that the top office received briefings on the police investigation.Presidential anti-corruption secretary Park Hyoung-chul, who heads the top office's special inspection team, reportedly testified during questioning that he had received information about Kim from Baek ahead of last year's local elections.