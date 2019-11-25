Military to Complete War Remains Excavation in DMZ for This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Defense Ministry says it will wrap up excavation work of Korean War remains at the Arrowhead Ridge area in the demilitarized zone by Saturday.It added that the operation will continue next year and expand to all across the DMZ.The ministry stressed it is prepared to conduct joint excavations with North Korea at any time as agreed to in the inter-Korean military accord signed in September of 2018.It also announced on Thursday that over two thousand pieces of remains have been found during the excavation at Arrowhead Ridge which began in April this year.During the excavation, the South Korean military also removed over 450 landmines and some 57-hundred blind shells, and collected 35 tons of iron debris.