Fast-track Probe Conducts Raid at Assembly Secretariat, Archives

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating a parliamentary scuffle that took place earlier this year over fast-tracked reform bills are conducting raids at the National Assembly Secretariat and the National Assembly Archives.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office said that prosecutors and investigators were dispatched to the two locations on Thursday morning and are searching for records related to the investigation.The records in question are believed to be in regards to a revised National Assembly Act which stipulates procedures for the replacement of parliament committee members.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party argued that some member replacements made within the parliament special committee on judicial reform were illegitimate and therefore its action to block the fast-tracking of the bills in April was justified.