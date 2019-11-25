North Korea Fires Two Unidentified Projectiles

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Thursday.The JCS said that the projectiles were launched at around five pm from Yeonpo, South Hamgyong province.The presidential office, meanwhile, said it believes the projectiles to be short-range ones and has no plans to convene the National Security Council.The launch comes 28 days after North Korea tested its “super-large” multiple rocket launcher, firing two rounds into the East Sea.The JCS said it is analyzing the details of the latest launch as the South Korea military closely monitors the situation.