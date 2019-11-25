Parliament Resumes Deliberations on 2020 Budget Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean parliament resumed deliberations on next year’s budget plans following a days-long suspension caused by bipartisan disagreements over related issues.The National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts opened a meeting of three ranking members on Thursday to review 2020 budget projects that call for reductions or increases from this year.Earlier in the day, the three members, who each represent the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, agreed to resume budget deliberations.Jeon Hae-cheol, the DP representative on the committee, said reviews will aim to finalize a budget that actively copes with downward economic pressures, including Japan’s export curbs, and help finance economic restructuring and future growth.The special committee is mandated to finish budget deliberations by Saturday.