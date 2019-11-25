Vietnam's PM Meets Lee Jae-yong, Calls for Greater Samsung Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called on Samsung to invest more in his country.According to Vietnam News Agency(VNA), Phuc made the request on Thursday during a meeting in Seoul with Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, emphasizing that Samsung's success will be considered a success for Vietnam.He asked Samsung to make Vietnam the world’s biggest strategic base for the South Korean tech giant in all its business areas and expressed pride that his country has already become the world’s largest production base of mobile phones.He also asked Samsung to set up a semiconductor assembly plant in Vietnam, promising incentives if respective investments are made, and called on Samsung to use more Vietnamese suppliers.