Cheong Wa Dae Discusses Strategies on Defense Cost Sharing with US

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s presidential office has discussed strategies regarding the ongoing negotiations with Washington over next year’s defense budget sharing.According to Cheong Wa Dae, National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong presided over a standing committee meeting of the National Security Council(NSC) on Thursday to discuss major state affairs, including talks on the Special Measures Agreement.The top office said the NSC also checked the latest situations regarding its recent decision to conditionally maintain a military intel-sharing deal with Japan and discussed possible solutions to pending issues between Seoul and Tokyo.The meeting had concluded before North Korea fired an unidentified projectile in the late afternoon. It was unclear whether Cheong Wa Dae would reopen the NSC meeting later in the day to discuss the regime’s first launch in four weeks.