JCS: N. Korea Test-fires Another 'Super-large' Multiple Rocket Launcher

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says North Korea conducted another test-firing of a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher on Thursday.The South Korean military came out with its analysis of the North’s latest launch of two projectiles earlier in the day, presuming they were launched at around 5 p.m. from Yeonpo, South Hamgyong province.It presumed the projectiles flew about 380 kilometers at a maximum altitude of around 97 kilometers before falling into the East Sea.The JCS expressed strong regret over the launch, saying it's not helpful for easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.The launch comes 28 days after the North conducted a previous test of a “super-large” multiple rocket launcher, also firing two rounds into the East Sea.The JCS said it's analyzing further details as the South Korean military closely monitors the situation.