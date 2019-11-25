S. Korea, Japan Hold Working-level Talks on Trade Row

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan reportedly held working-level talks on Thursday in a step towards resolving their trade dispute.The talks came after the two nations agreed to hold dialogue on Japan's export curbs against South Korea after Seoul conditionally put off the termination of their military information sharing pact last week.A Seoul official said that working-level officials from the two countries met at a location in the capital area in South Korea on Thursday in preparation for earnest negotiations over trade restrictions.During the meeting, the two sides appear to have discussed the date and the venue of possible talks between director-general-level officials from their trade authorities.The two nations will reportedly make announcements on the director-general-level talks soon based on the outcome of the working-level talks.