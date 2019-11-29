N. Korea Says it Tested 'Super-Large' Multiple Rocket Launcher

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state-run media said on Friday that the country successfully tested a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher's continuous firing system under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance the previous day.The Rodong Sinmun paper said that North Korea conducted the test for the final review of the launcher's combat capability, adding the weapons system's superiority and reliability have been confirmed.The paper said that Kim supervised the test and expressed "great satisfaction" over the results.On Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the North fired two projectiles from what is presumed to be a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher from Yeonpo in the country's eastern South Hamgyong Province toward the East Sea.JCS added the projectiles flew 380 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of 97 kilometers.The test marked the 13th major weapons test North Korea conducted this year and the fourth of what it calls the super-large rocket launcher system, which has a presumed diameter of 600 millimeters.The North previously tested the weapon on August 24, September tenth and October 31.