US Says it is Aware of N. Korean Missile Launch and is Consulting with Allies

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that the United States is aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch and is monitoring the situation with allies in the region.North Korea on Thursday fired two projectiles from what it called a super-large multiple rocket launcher.A State Department spokesperson told Seoul-based Yonhap News that the U.S. is aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch and is continuing to monitor the situation and consult closely with its allies in the region.The U.S. has responded similarly to previous North Korean launches this year.On Friday, North Korean state media said the country successfully tested a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher's continuous firing system under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance the previous day.This follows an assessment released Thursday from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff saying the North fired two projectiles from said launcher from Yeonpo in the country's eastern South Hamgyong Province toward the East Sea.