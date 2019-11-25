Japan Criticizes N. Korea's 'Ballistic Missile' Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe criticized North Korea over its latest weapons test, describing two projectiles test-fired on Thursday toward the East Sea as "ballistic missiles."Abe said on Thursday that it has not been confirmed whether the projectiles landed within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, but "the North's repeated ballistic missile launches present a serious challenge to Japan as well as the international community."He vowed utmost efforts to ensure the safety of the Japanese people through close consultation with the United States and South Korea.Japan's assessment of the projectiles as ballistic missiles differs from the South Korean military's, which has said only that North Korea fired two projectiles from what is presumed to be a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher.The North's latest provocation came six days after South Korea conditionally put off the termination of a military information sharing pact with Japan.According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK and news agency Kyodo News, Abe convened a National Security Council meeting right after Thursday's launches.Kyodo said that the Japanese government lodged a protest with Pyongyang over the provocation through its embassy in Beijing.