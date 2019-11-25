S. Korea Sees Decline in Three Key Industrial Indexes in October

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw declines in all three key industrial indexes in October: industrial output, consumption and investment.It is the first time since February that all three indexes dropped in the same month.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's overall industrial output fell point-four percent last month from a month earlier, decreasing for the second consecutive month.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, also slipped point-five percent in October from a month earlier, shrinking for two straight months.Facility investment fell point-eight percent on-month in October, after rising four straight months.Statistics Korea said the overall industrial output decreased due mainly to a decrease in the production of auto and electronic parts.