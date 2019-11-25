S. Korea, Japan to Hold Director-General-level Talks on Trade Row in Dec.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan have agreed to hold director-general-level talks in the third week of next month in Tokyo to discuss their trade dispute.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a press briefing Friday that the two nations made the agreement after holding working-level talks the previous day.The ministry said the working-level talks were held in Seoul on Thursday to prepare for the director-general-level talks discussed last Friday when South Korea agreed not to pull out of a bilateral military intel-sharing agreement.The ministry said that in the planned talks in Tokyo, the two sides will exchange opinions on and review each other's export controls in an effort to work towards resolving their trade dispute.It added that the two sides will hold a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday to prepare for the planned talks.