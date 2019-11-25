Bank of Korea Freezes Rate at 1.25%

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) maintained the benchmark interest rate at one-point-25 percent on Friday as it assesses the impact of previous rate cuts.The rate, which stands at a historically low level, was lowered by a quarter percentage point in July and October, respectively.The central bank will announce its new growth forecast for this and next year later in the day.In its previous forecast in July, the BOK downgraded its national growth projection for this year to two-point-two percent from two-point-five percent and for next year to two-point-five percent from two-point-six percent.