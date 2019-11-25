Gov't, Presidential Office, Ruling Party Discuss S. Korea-Japan Trade Disputes

Photo : YONHAP News

The government, the presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party held a meeting on Friday to discuss ways to resolve trade disputes between South Korea and Japan.In the meeting at the National Assembly, senior ruling bloc officials agreed to work together to resolve the dispute, assessing the government's recent decision to conditionally suspend the termination of a military information sharing pact with Japan as "momentum that turned the situation around."While praising the government's decision as "very timely," Rep. Chung Sye-kyun said that it's regrettable that Japanese officials made unfounded claims regarding Seoul's decision and agreements between the two neighbors.Trade Minister Sung Yun-mo said that the government will swiftly seek dialogue with Japan to resolve bilateral trade disputes, urging sincere engagement from Tokyo.The minister also vowed continued government support to enhance the competitiveness of domestic materials, parts and equipment industries until the final and full resolution of the issue of Japan's export curbs.