Depression Patients Nearly Double among S. Koreans in their 20s

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of twenty-somethings receiving treatment for depression has nearly doubled in the last five years, according to newly released government data.Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service data revealed by minor opposition Bareunmirae Party lawmaker Lee Tae-gyu on Friday show that 98-thousand-434 people in their 20s last year received treatment for depression, nearly double the 49-thousand-975 who did so in 2014.The total number of depression patients in South Korea recorded 751-thousand-930 last year, up 28 percent from 2014. The figure stands at 682-thousand-631 as of September this year.Those in their 60s lead all age groups with 133-thousand-712 patients, followed by those in their 50s and 70s, which had over 120-thousand patients each.The data shows that depression rates among teens is also increasing sharply. Forty-two-thousand-535 teenagers sought treatment for depression last year, a 78 percent increase over the 23-thousand-885 who did so in 2014.Overall medical expenses for depression recorded 331-point-941 billion won last year, up 48 percent from 2014.Rep. Lee attributed the rise in depression among twenty-somethings to modern societal challenges, such as a tough job market. He called for government action to help address the issue.